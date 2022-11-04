Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra takes a break in Telangana today

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra took a break on Friday and it will resume from Medak in Telangana on Saturday.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a day’s break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, Telangana on 5th Nov,” Bharat Jodo’s official Twitter handle said.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, party sources said.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Eighty-nine-year-old former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas walked with the Wayanad MP yesterday.

The Yatra which resumed from Patancheru, on the city outskirts on Thursday morning, halted at Sivampet in Sangareddy district last night, the sources added.