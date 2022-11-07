Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to begin in Maharashtra tonight : Jairam Ramesh

Telangana

Today is the 61st day of #BharatJodoYatra. It will complete Telangana by this evening---8 districts and around 390 kms covered.'

Hyderabad: AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communication, Publicity and Media Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin its 13-day journey from Nanded district in Maharashtra at 9 pm tonight.

In a tweet, he said ‘Telangana leg of the Yatra resumed in Kamareddy this morning.

Today is the 61st day of #BharatJodoYatra. It will complete Telangana by this evening—8 districts and around 390 kms covered.’

Gandhi began his padayatra along with Telangana Congress leaders and workers from Kamareddy town.

The Telangana Congress has decided to give a massive farewell to the Wayanad MP through a public meeting in Jukkal Constituency in the evening.

