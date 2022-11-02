Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to change political landscape : Kharge

Hyderabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is bringing about a silent revolution that will change the political landscape.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge, who joined Rahul’s ongoing padayatra in the city said, he interacted with the Bharat Yatris at Bowenpally in Hyderabad.

They too are walking 3500 kms with @RahulGandhi ji and are a source of great inspiration to our party cadres.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Bowenpally here this morning and is expected to cover 27.8 kms.

After addressing the street corner meeting, Rahul will halt at Muthangi on the outskirts of the city tonight.

Today, the yatra entered eighth day in Telangana.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.30 am with Congress Chief Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and a number of party leaders joined the Wayanad MP.