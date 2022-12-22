Telangana

Rail coach factory : KTR demands explanation from Telangana BJP on Centre’s discrimination

“I am happy for Assam but the spineless BJP leadership in #Telangana owes an explanation to the people of the state”, he said.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 13:41
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday demanded an explanation from BJP state unit over the alleged discrimination by the Union Government towards Telangana in setting up a rail coach factory at Kazipet.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, KTR, while reacting over the Centre’s plans to set up a rail coach factory in Assam, said “ can any one of the BJP MPs/Union Minister from Telangana answer why the promised Kazipet Rail Coach factory is being denied while others are being considered?
The Kazipet Rail coach factory, one of the clauses, was in the AP Reorganisation Act.
Indian Railways is planning to set up a rail coach factory at Kokrajhar in Assam.

