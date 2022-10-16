Telangana

Rain likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

In a daily weather bulletin here, said that Southwest Monsoon has been Active over Telangana.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 13:46
0 195 Less than a minute
Rain likely in Telangana in next five days: Met
Rain likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.
In a daily weather bulletin here, said that Southwest Monsoon has been Active over Telangana.
Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Suryapet district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.
Rainfall occurred at most places over Telangana during the same period, the bulletin added.

Source
UNI
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 October 2022 - 13:46
0 195 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button