Rain likely in Telangana in next five days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather bulletin here, said that Southwest Monsoon has been Active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Suryapet district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at most places over Telangana during the same period, the bulletin added.

Source UNI