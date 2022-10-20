Rain or Thundershowers very likely in Telangana from Oct 20-23 : Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from Thursday to Sunday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather is very likely to prevail in the state on next Monday.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at few places in Telangana during the same period.

Source UNI