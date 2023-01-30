Ready for early elections, says Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that his party is prepared for early Assembly elections in the state.

He stated this while responding to the challenge by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state minister K. T. Rama Rao that if the BJP national leadership was ready for early Lok Sabha elections, Telangana too would be ready to face early Assembly elections.

Stating that BJP is ready for early polls, Sanjay Kumar asked KTR to make his father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declare that he is ready to go for the elections before scheduled time.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due in November-December while Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in the middle of next year.

The BJP leader denied that the party MLA Eatala Rajender spoke of converts in BJP. He said the media twisted his statement.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, said there was still no clarity on transfer of spouses in government service. He reiterated the demand that the government scrap a Government Order which is coming in the way of spouses in government service being posted at the same place.