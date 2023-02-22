Receptionists in T’gana police stations advised to be polite

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday asked the reception officers in the police stations across the state to be polite and patiently listen to the problems of the petitioners who come to the police station and give them confidence that they will get justice.

He said that the entire image of the police department depends on the reception officers in the police stations.

A video conference was held on Tuesday for the first time with 736 reception officers of the state on the reception officer staff functional verticals in the police stations of the state.

Anjani Kumar said that all 17 functional verticals should be introduced with the intention of providing uniform police services across the state and providing better policing to the people. Among these 17 verticals, the reception officer vertical is the most important.

The police chief observed that gentleness, politeness and affection are the main qualities that a reception officer should have.

He advised the reception officers to politely greet the petitioners who come to the police station with various problems and listen to their problems with patience and register a suitable case.

All police officers in every police station should be professional in all 17 functional verticals.

The DGP told the receptionist officers that women petitioners who come to the police stations on various issues, especially at night, should be treated with extreme caution and an appropriate FIR should be registered after listening to their problems in the presence of a female police officer.

The DGP said that through the functional vertical approach, every police officer will be clear about his duties and the results to be achieved and will work skilfully and get the best results. Functional verticals will ensure that the police officers get due recognition according to their talent.

The DGP reminded that after the formation of the state in 2014, no other state in the country received financial resources as much as the Telangana Police Department.

The Telangana Police Department has around 21,000 vehicles and the management system of these vehicles is not found in any other state in the country.