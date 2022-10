SCR extends run of 100 special trains in Nov & Dec

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday extended the run of hundred special trains during the month of November and December.

A SCR release here said Train No 07637 Tirupati – Aurangabad to operate on Sunday was extended from 06.11.2022 to 27.11.2022 (four services), Train No 07638 Aurangabad – Tirupati to run on Monday was extended from 07.11.2022 to 28.11.2022 (4 services), 07605 Tirupati – Akola to operate on Friday was extended from 04.11.2022 to 30.12.2022 (nine services), 07606 Akola – Tirupati to run on Sunday was extended from 06.11.2022 to 01.01.2023 ( 9 services), Train No 07643 Hyderabad – Tirupati to operate on Monday was extended from 07.11.2022 to 28.11.2022 ( four services), Train No 07644 Tirupati – Hyderabad to run on Tuesday was extended from 08.11.2022 to 29.11.2022 (4 services), Train No 07698 Vijayawada – Nagarsol to operate on Friday was extended from 04.11.2022 to 25.11.2022 (4 services), Train No 07699 Nagarsol – Vijayawada to run on Saturday was extended from 05.11.2022 to 26.11.2022 (4 services), Train No 07091 Kazipet – Tirupati to operate on Tuesday was extended from 08.11.2022 to 27.12.2022 (8 services), Train No 07092 Tirupati – Kazipet to run on Tuesday was extended from 08.11.2022 to 27.12.2022 ( eight services), Train No 07141 Kakinada Town – Lingampalli to operate on Monday , Wednesday and Friday was extended from 02.11.2022 to 30.11.2022 (13 services), Train No 07142 Lingampalli – Kakinada Town to run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday was extended from 03.11.2022 to 01.12.2022 (13 services), Train No 07185 Machilipatnam – Secunderabad to operate on Sunday was extended from 06.11.2022 to 25.12.2022 (8 services) and Train No 07186 Secunderabad – Machilipatnam to run on Sunday was extended from 06.11.2022 to 25.12.2022 (8 services), the release added.