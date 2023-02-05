Send DGP to Andhra Pradesh, demands Telangana BJP MLA

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on Sunday demanded Director General of Police Anjani Kumar be immediately sent to his cadre state, Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that injustice was done to the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from Telangana by the state government as it posted four IPS officers from Bihar in key positions.

The MLA told reporters that in the recent transfer of 93 IPS officers, Anjani Kumar, Sanjay Jain, Swati Lakra and Shahnawaz Qasim were given key posts.

He alleged that not even one IPS officer from Telangana was given an important post.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed officials from Bihar to key posts like Chief Secretary and the DGP, which gives credence to the doubt that he hails from Bihar.

He alleged that CM KCR gave key posts to officials who were obeying the government’s orders by arresting leaders of opposition parties.

The BJP leader slammed AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his statement in the Assembly that AIMIM would win 15 Assembly seats but would work under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by KCR.

Raghunandan Rao said this proved their allegation that AIMIM is ‘B’ team of BRS.