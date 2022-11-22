Senior Cong leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy resigns from party

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Congress, its Senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday.

Talking to the media here, Reddy said he has sent his resignation letter to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

He said that his quitting from the Congress is ‘painful’ and added the party has failed to play the role of an opposition.

Reddy said the Congress position getting degraded day-by-day in the state.

The Senior congress leader said he has taken this decision keeping in view the future of the state.

Reddy was suspended recently for his controversial remarks on Congress who stated that the party has been infected with cancer and has lost the ability to win elections.

He is likely to join BJP, party sources said.