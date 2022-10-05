Telangana

Several leaders arrives Hyderabad for KCR’s party launch

KCR , TRS working President KT Rama Rao cordially invited Kumaraswamy team and Thirumavalavan team at Pragati Bhavan, where they hosted breakfast.

Hyderabad: To bolster his national ambition in the run-up to 2024 parliamentary election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (known as KCR) to announce the name of his national party on auspicious time this afternoon.

On invitation from KCR , several national leaders including Janata Dal (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy along with 20 of his party MLAs and two MPs belonging to Tamil Naudu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’ (VCK) party including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan, along with a group of representatives, arrived Pragathi Bhavan in the morning.

Ministers Harish Rao, Prashant Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, TRS MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives were also present on this occasion.

KCR will launch a national political party, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS), at 1:19 pm during a conclave of party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan here.

This move will make the TRS, which was launched in April, 2000, a national party.

On the occasion, over 280 party executive members, MLAs, and MPs will pass a resolution to merge the TRS with the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

TRS party chief will then speak about his future plans and the role he intends to play in national politics.

