Telangana

Shaik Yasmeen Basha takes charge as Jagtial District Collector

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 2 February 2023 - 11:24
0 220 Less than a minute
Shaik Yasmeen Basha takes charge as Jagtial District Collector
Shaik Yasmeen Basha takes charge as Jagtial District Collector

Jagtial: Shaik Yasmeen Basha took charge as Jagtial District Collector on Wednesday. 2015 batch IAS officer Shaik Yasmeen Basha has earlier served as Collector of Vanaparthy District. Now she has been transferred and posted as Collector, Jagtial district.

Yasmeen Basha also held additional charge as Nagar Kurnool Collector while serving as Vanaparthy District Collector. Besides serving as the first Joint Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district, She also served as Rajiv Vidya Mission PO and Revenue Division Officer of Narayanapet.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 2 February 2023 - 11:24
0 220 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button