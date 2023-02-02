Shaik Yasmeen Basha takes charge as Jagtial District Collector

Jagtial: Shaik Yasmeen Basha took charge as Jagtial District Collector on Wednesday. 2015 batch IAS officer Shaik Yasmeen Basha has earlier served as Collector of Vanaparthy District. Now she has been transferred and posted as Collector, Jagtial district.

Yasmeen Basha also held additional charge as Nagar Kurnool Collector while serving as Vanaparthy District Collector. Besides serving as the first Joint Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district, She also served as Rajiv Vidya Mission PO and Revenue Division Officer of Narayanapet.