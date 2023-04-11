Sharmila invites Owaisi to join T-SAVE

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party leader Y. S. Sharmila on Tuesday wrote to MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and invited his party to be part of the Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE) forum to join the fight for the rights of Telangana youth and students.

Sharmila said she extended an invitation to Owaisi and explained to him the “dire need” of the parties coming together for a common cause and through a common platform.

“We elaborated on the common platform, T-SAVE and about the recent round table meeting that was attended by representatives of diverse religious and ideological backgrounds. We informed that the meeting called for intensified pressure on the government, and a hunger strike on April 17th at Indira Park,” she said.

“We drew his attention towards how KCR has failed on the 12 per cent reservations promise made to the Muslim community. The chief minister had in fact claimed to hike it from the 4 percent quota that was initiated by late Dr YSR. But no concrete step was taken in this direction. T-SAVE would voice every such instance and fight for them,” added the YSR Telangana Party chief.

T-SAVE held its inaugural roundtable meeting on Monday and announced that a daylong hunger strike by all parties and like-minded organisations would be held at Indira Park on April 17.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from diverse political and ideological backgrounds. The list included YS Sharmila, YSRTP senior leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao, Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, balladeer and activist Gaddar, and NSUI leader Balmoori Venkat, among others.

Representatives from several organisations and institutions that included students’ rights, tribal rights, and many others too extended their support to T-SAVE and vowed to fight for the sake of students and youth.