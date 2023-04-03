Sharmila proposes joint political platform to fight for youth, unemployed

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila on Monday proposed setting up Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE) to fight for the rights of the youth and the unemployed.

Sharmila said T-SAVE will be a joint platform for all the political parties to converge and pledge their commitment and fight for the cause of the unemployed, educated youth of the state.

She invited all parties to set aside differences and join T-SAVE and proposed Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) leader Prof. Kodandaram to lead the forum.

The YSRTP chief invited all parties for a meeting on April 10 to discuss the action plan.

She reiterated the historic need for political parties to join hands and wage a battle for the future of the youth of the state.

She alleged that Chief Minister KCR has not been given a single job in the current term, and went against his promise made in the Assembly.

Sharmila told reporters that it is extremely sad to take stock of hopelessness among the unemployed of the state who have been thoroughly deceived and taken for a ride by KCR. “Much against the Biswal Committee report that recommended filling up of 1.91 lakh vacancies, KCR released notification for 33,000 jobs and conducted exams for only 8000 posts. Thanks to the TSPSC leakage scam, even the fate of those lies hangs in the balance,” she said.

“The posts were on sale and KCR ritually called for a SIT inquiry in the leakage scam. We all know that the SIT wouldn’t go anywhere and it would be a stalemate. KCR wouldn’t ensure justice, nor will he let others fight,” added Sharmila.

She alleged that KCR has blatantly cheated the unemployed youth and has failed in giving unemployment allowance, one job per family and annual job calendar. The only jobs with fat-cheques that he successfully created were those for his family members, colleagues, and friends, she said.

She called for all parties to set aside their political differences, come together and have an All-Party Action Committee (APAC).

“The APAC will guide and drive T-SAVE, the joint platform for action that I am proposing today. T-SAVE is a platform where, breaching party barriers and cutting across political differences, we shall have the representation of all opposition parties, likeminded bodies, and other prominent representatives of the society. When we are united, our strength is immense.”