Son studies Law just to win alimony for his mother after 30 years

Warangal: A son who sets an example for his relentless love for his mother, studied law just to win alimony for his mother. Sarath Babu from the Kannur village in Telangana’s Warangal district is the model of love and determination.

Somayya the father of Sarath Babu severed ties with his mother Sulochona in 1992 after 21 years of marriage. She was driven out of her in-law’s house with her two sons like a pauper.

Her elder son Sarath determined to give his mother her dues and studied law. He became a successful and professional lawyer and won her mother, who is now 62-year-old, alimony after 30 years of divorce.

After her separation, Sulochona had approached the Warangal District Court to demand alimony from her divorced husband. However, she was deprived of the alimony as she was ill-educated and failed to complete the legal formalities.

Sharath who used to visit the court with her mother and observed her helplessness decided to pursue law and become a lawyer himself, and provide justice to his mother. Though it was not an easy task, Sarath worked hard against all odds and is now a successful lawyer.

In August 2021 he filed a case demanding alimony from his 72-year-old father. The Lok Adalat granted alimony of Rs 30000 per month to Sulochona and her two children.

The 48-year old lawyer is proud and says he has got the reward as his mother is happy now.