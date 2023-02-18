South Central Railway cancels 34 trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 trains over the next two days due to operational reasons.

The trains scheduled to run on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled. These include 14 MMTS trains which run in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts.

The trains which have been cancelled include Vijayawada-Guntur (Train Number 07783), Guntur- Macherla (07779), Macherla-Nadikudi (07580), Nadikudi-Macherla (07579), Macherla-Guntur (07780), Guntur- Vijayawada (07788), Kazipet-Secunderabad (07757), Hyderabad-Kazipet (07758), Secunderabad-Warangal (07462), Warangal-Hyderabad (07463), Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam (07979), Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada (07278), Kazipet-Dornakal (07753), Dornakal-Kazipet (07754), Dornakal-Vijayawada (07755), Vijayawada-Dornakal (07756), Hyderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17011), Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad (17012), Kacheguda-Nadikudi (07791) and Nadikudi-Kacheguda (07792).

The SCR also announced cancellation of MMTS trains scheduled to be operated on Saturday. These trains were to run between Hyderabad and Lingampalli, Falaknuma and Lingampalli and Secunderabad and Lingampalli.