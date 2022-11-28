Speculations rife about early polls in Telangana



The ongoing political battle between TRS and BJP took a new turn when both the parties decided to use early elections as a tactic. Speculations about early elections in Telangana have been rife in recent times.

During the party meeting held a few weeks ago, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made it clear that the assembly elections in the state would be held on time.

However, speculations are rife once again.

One of the reasons for this is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go for early elections to Parliament. According to the schedule, the next assembly elections in Telangana are to be held in December 2023. There’s high possibility that parliamentary and assembly polls will be held together.

Generally, national issues are discussed in parliamentary elections while local issues are discussed in assembly polls.

BJP leadership feels that holding elections for the Parliament and the Telangana Assembly together would benefit the party.

A plan is being hatched to hold elections simultaneously to reduce TRS’ chances of winning in the assembly elections.

According to BJP sources, the party leadership plans to dissolve the Parliament after the next budget session which is scheduled to be held in February 2023. Elections have to be held within six months after the dissolution of parliament in April.

Which means that general elections can be held in September or October 2023. By that time only 2 months will be left to complete the term of Telangana Assembly. And in such a case, the Election Commission may recommend holding elections for the Parliament and the Telangana Assembly simultaneously.

KCR, aware of this BJP plan, is likely to decide to dissolve the assembly after the assembly session in December 2022 itself. If the assembly is dissolved in December, assembly elections will be held in May 2023.

And there will be one year left for the parliamentary elections. In these circumstances, it is being speculated that the Telangana Assembly will be dissolved after the short-term session of the Assembly in December.

Interestingly, TRS and BJP have instructed their respective workers to be ready to face the elections. While BJP is planning to hold the elections simultaneously, TRS wants to thwart BJP’s plans to hold Parliament and Assembly elections together.