SpiceJet flight from Goa makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, officials said.

The pilot of the flight SG 3735 noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), which in turn alerted the ground staff. The aircraft made a safe landing on Wednesday night.

“There were 86 passengers on the flight. All are safe,” a source at the airport told IANS.

The flight had taken off from Goa at 9.55 p.m. and just before the scheduled landing at Hyderabad at 11.30 p.m., the pilot noticed the smoke in the cockpit.

The incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke.

The emergency landing led to diversion of nine flights to other cities. Six domestic flights, two international flight and one cargo flight were diverted.