Sr Journalist Varadachari, passes away; Telangana CM condoles

Hyderabad: Senior Journalist G. S. Varadachari, passed away here on Thursday due to age related illness.

He was 92 and survived by two sons and two daughters..

Varadachari, who was born in Armoor in Nizamabad in the state, did his Bachelor of Arts from Osmania University in 1954; Post-graduate Diploma in Journalism from Osmania University in 1956 and did LL.B. from Osmania University in 1959.

He started his journalism career with Andhra Janata in 1948.

He was a senior Telugu language film critic and journalist.

He was Assistant Editor of Andhra Bhoomi till his retirement in 1988.He was the President of Telugu Bhashodyama Samakhya, which fights for Telugu language usage in government, till his death.

He received an honorary doctorate from Telugu University for journalism.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences on the passing away of senior journalist GS Varadachari.

In a message, the CM said that Varadachari extended service to journalism over four decades.



He conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.