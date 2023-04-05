Student delivers child in TMREIS college; staff suspended





Secretary TMREIS B Shafiullah informed that the news of the intermediate first year student of TMREIS Narayankher Girls Junior College giving birth to a child has been received.



As soon as the incident came to light, immediate action was taken and the Principal, Deputy Warden as well as the Staff Nurse have been suspended from service for negligence in discharge of duties.

He said that further action will be taken against the culprits after a thorough investigation of the incident.

He further said that the police have been requested to conduct further investigation.

A minor student of Narayankhed TMREIS Junior College gave birth to a baby girl in the hostel premises and the principal threw the newborn in a dustbin 15 km away from the village.



The tragic incident took place at TMREIS Junior College Residential Hostel, Narayankhed, on 24th March 2023. A minor student of Intermediate 1st year studying in TMREIS Junior College gave birth to a baby girl.



People of Khwajapur village saw a child being thrown in the dustbin and reported to Sargapur Police Station.

Narayana (Sub-Inspector) took the girl to the local hospital and after treatment, the girl was handed over to the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee.





Later some city leaders visited Narayankhed to find out the truth of the incident, where they learnt that a minor girl had given birth to a baby girl, but the matter is being suppressed due to pressure from local politicians.



Narayankhed police also confirmed the incident and said that no complaint has been registered in this regard yet but confirmed that a newborn baby girl has been found by SI of Sargapur police station and the matter is being investigated.



Police Sub Inspector Narayana confirmed the incident and said that they have already booked an FIR No: 17/2023 u/s 317 IPC and further investigation is on.



