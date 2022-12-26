Students of KGBV, Adilabad protest as students fall ill after eating food having insects

Adilabad: 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Neradigonda Mandal in Adilabad fell ill due to food poisoning. Demanding hygienic and quality food, other students staged a protest in front of the school premises on Sunday, December 25.

Several girl #Students fell ill and shifted to hospital, complained of issues like stomach pain, due to #FoodPoisoning at a govt run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (#KGBV) at #Neradigonda mandal in #Adilabad dist. Students alleged insects found in food.#Telangana #foodpoison pic.twitter.com/sF3ewhE9am — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 26, 2022

Protesters claimed that 11 students started vomiting after consuming the food provided by the mess. They were rushed to Neradigonda Public Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Students’ family alleged that the students are being served rice containing bits and pieces of insects.

They added that when these concerns were taken to the notice of the warden and headmaster, they refused to take measures to solve the issue.

Meanwhile, KGBV in-charge Jayasri reached the spot. She assured that the protesting students that measures will be adopted to ensure that quality food is provided. Authorities suspended the Rampura village Primary School’s chief teacher with immediate effect.