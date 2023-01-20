Teacher dies in school staff room in Telangana

Karimnagar: A young female teacher died of a heart attack in the staff room of a school in Telangana. The tragic incident took place in a government school in Peddapalli district of Telangana.



According to sources, 37-year-old T. Sunita was working as a teacher in Manthani Government High School.

Sunita, who taught physical science, suddenly fell ill after going to the classroom and returned to the staff room of the school feeling dizzy. She sat on the chair with her fellow teachers and collapsed on the chair in a few moments. Fellow teachers checked her heart rate and immediately called 108.



Medical staff arrived and checked the teacher and declared her dead.

