Telangana a role model for entire country: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that within a short span of time Telangana has achieved development to emerge as a role model for the entire country.

In his message to the people on the occasion of Dussehra, he wished that the country would march ahead on the path of progress with the spirit of Telangana.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the state government put Telangana on the forefront.

He said that the Dussehra festival was being celebrated across the country as a sign of the establishment of Dharma and as Vijayadasami which brings victories.

It is a great tradition that people spot Palapitta (Indian Roller bird) and worship the sacred Jammi tree as an auspicious sign on Dussehra festival day, he said.

KCR noted that the specialty of Dussehra festival is exchange of Jammi leaf like gold, seek the blessings of elders and participate in Alai Balay to express love and affection.

He prayed that on the Dussehra day, which is a sign of success, all the tasks undertaken yield fruitful results. He stated that the spirit of Vijaya Dashami will continue. He wished all the people to prosper with happiness and peace

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended greetings to people on the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami.

The Navaratri festival renews our spirit of joy and jubilation. The main message of the festival is the triumph of good over evil and this message has an everlasting relevance, she said.

“Truth alone triumphs is our national credo and while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all evils, including environmental hazards and to create greener and tidy neighborhoods,” she said.