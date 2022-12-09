Telangana : Adilabad shivers at 7.7 deg c : Met

Telangana

Meteorological Department in a daily weather report here today said Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in the state.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 9 December 2022 - 12:35
Hyderabad: People of Adilabad in Telangana shivered due to minimum temperature plunged to 7.7 degree celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Meteorological Department in a daily weather report here today said Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in the state with Medak recording a minimum temperature of 8.8 degree celsius and Ramagundam 11.8 degree celsius.
The state Capital Hyderabad witnessed cold day as mercury plummeted to 14.2 degree celsius during the same period.

