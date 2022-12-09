Telangana : Adilabad shivers at 7.7 deg c : Met

Hyderabad: People of Adilabad in Telangana shivered due to minimum temperature plunged to 7.7 degree celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Meteorological Department in a daily weather report here today said Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in the state with Medak recording a minimum temperature of 8.8 degree celsius and Ramagundam 11.8 degree celsius.

The state Capital Hyderabad witnessed cold day as mercury plummeted to 14.2 degree celsius during the same period.

Source UNI