Telangana
Telangana : Adilabad shivers at 7.7 deg c : Met
Meteorological Department in a daily weather report here today said Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in the state.
Hyderabad: People of Adilabad in Telangana shivered due to minimum temperature plunged to 7.7 degree celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Meteorological Department in a daily weather report here today said Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in the state with Medak recording a minimum temperature of 8.8 degree celsius and Ramagundam 11.8 degree celsius.
The state Capital Hyderabad witnessed cold day as mercury plummeted to 14.2 degree celsius during the same period.