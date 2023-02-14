Telangana assembly elections likely in these months

Hyderabad: Assembly elections in Telangana are likely to be held in September or October. While BJP wants to see elections held soon, BRS wants to complete the term of its government and face the elections at the scheduled time.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is among the top leaders of BJP, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, met the BJP working committee members and got acquainted with the possibilities of assembly elections in Telangana and the preparations of the party.

According to information received from reliable sources, Amit Shah instructed the party leaders to be ready to face the assembly elections any time.

According to the rules, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections 6 months before the completion of the 5-year term of the Assembly. Citing the rule, the BJP is advising the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in Telangana in September or October, while as per the schedule, the elections will be held before December 2023.

It is important to mention here that as in 2018, BRS had planned to go for early elections this time too, but later the BRS leadership changed its mind and decided to hold the elections as per the schedule.

Yesterday, BRS presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the assembly. The budget was prepared keeping the assembly elections in mind. Before going for the elections, BRS wants to win the trust of the people by implementing the schemes mentioned in the budget and convey the message to the people that the government is serious about implementing the welfare measures.

The implementation of the new budget will start from April and the TRS government is hoping that at least six months will be needed to implement the schemes, but the BJP does not want to give such chance to BRS before the assembly elections. According to the rules, elections can be held anytime after June 2023.

After the release of the election schedule, the code of conduct will come into force and the government cannot announce any new scheme without the permission of the Election Commission. It will not remain in position to implement budget schemes and BJP will take advantage of this opportunity and try hard to present BRS in public as a jumla party.