Telangana attracted Rs 3.30 lakh crore investment since 2014: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana attracted a whopping investment of Rs 3.30 lakh crores ($40 billion) through the path-breaking industrial policy TSiPASS since 2014, state Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

He said that the state has consequently created over 22.5 lakh jobs. He also stated that the overall investment amount and employment figures would be much higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are taken into account.

At a meeting held with officials from IT and Industries & Commerce departments, he directed them to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that Telangana government’s revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance and TSiPASS, which is in sync with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision, helped in attracting the investments.

He said that a total of 14 priority sectors were identified by the state government and a director was appointed to each of the sectors. During constant engagement with the companies, which were keen to invest, details on the state government’s pioneering policies, world-class infrastructure available here were presented. “This helped to attract investments,” he said.

He lauded the officials of the two departments and exhorted them to work in the same spirit to continue the spree of investments into the state. Various activities that would be taken up in the two departments, projects that are scheduled to be inaugurated were discussed at the meeting.

Expressing happiness about the huge number of jobs provided through the investments, KTR said that Hyderabad overtook the cities which were in leading positions in providing employment opportunities.