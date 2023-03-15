Telangana BJP chief to appear before Women’s Commission

Hyderabad: BJP’ Telangana state President Bandi Sanjay will appear before State Women’s Commission on March 18 in connection with his derogatory comments against BRS leader K. Kavitha.

The Commission had summoned Sanjay to appear before it on March 15 but he wrote to the panel on Tuesday that since the Budget Session of the Parliament was in progress and his presence his must, he could not appear on March 15. He requested permission to appear on March 18.

The Commission on Wednesday responded positively to his request and asked him to appear before it on March 18 at 11 a.m. It also warned him that action would be initiated against him if he failed to appear on that date.

In his letter to the Commission, Sanjay had requested it to provide necessary material leading to his appearance before the Commission so that he would be in a better position to give explanation, if any.

The women’s panel had taken suo moto note of the derogatory comment made by Sanjay against Kavitha, who is a member of Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay, who is also an MP, had made the remark while targeting Kavitha over the Delhi liquor policy case in which she was last week questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The BJP leader’s office defended the statement, calling it a common phrase used in Telugu which translates to if someone commits a crime, would you appreciate or punish it.

The ruling party has taken serious note of Sanjay’s remark and staged protests at various places in the state demanding his apology. BRS leaders also lodged police complaints against Sanjay.