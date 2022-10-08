Telangana BJP leader dares KTR to prove contract allegation

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagaopal Reddy has threatened to file a defamation suit against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao.

Rajagopal Reddy, who quit Congress and joined the BJP recently, challenged Rama Rao to prove his allegation that his company received Rs 18,000 crore contract from the Central government and in return, he joined the BJP.

Rajagopal Reddy said on Saturday that he is giving 24 hours time to prove his allegation.

“It’s time to call spade a spade. I openly challenge Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao. I am giving you 24 hrs time. Either you prove the allegation levelled against me about the quid-pro-quo nexus or be ready to face defamation,” tweeted Rajagopal Reddy.

Rajagopal Reddy was reacting to an earlier tweet by KTR. “Quid pro quo – open confession of the BJP MLA candidate from Munugode. His company gets a massive Rs 18,000 crore contract and in return he joins BJP,” wrote KTR.

The TRS leader also tweeted that Rajagopal Reddy’s brother and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy might follow in his footsteps.

KTR posted a video clip from a debate on a Telugu television channel. During the debate, Rajagopal Reddy revealed that the company received a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore in competition about six months ago while he has been talking of joining BJP for the last three years.

Rajagopal Reddy resigned as MLA and quit the Congress. He joined the BJP at a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Munugode on August 21.

The by-election to the seat is scheduled to be held on November 3. Rajagopal Reddy is all set to enter the fray as BJP candidate.

During an informal chat with media persons on Friday, KTR had claimed that Rajagopal Reddy’s firm Sushi Infra received a Rs 22,000 crore contract from the Centre and in return, he quit Congress and joined the BJP. He alleged that the contractor imposed an unnecessary by-election on people of munugode.

The TRS also claimed that Rajagopal Reddy assured Amit Shah that he would spend Rs 500 crore to win the by-election.