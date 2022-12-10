Telangana Cabinet to meet today

Hyderabad: Telangana Cabinet will meet under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday afternoon.

The Cabinet would discuss the paddy procurement issue, release of Rythu Bandhu funds, providing Rs 3 lakh each financial assistance to weaker sections to construct houses who have their own land, implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme and among others.