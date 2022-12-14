Telangana Cong stages protest over police raid

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Wednesday held dharna across the state protesting against Cyber Crime Police raid on its Social Media Office located here at Madhapur.

Telangana Cyber Crime police on Tuesday night raided the office of Sunil Kanugolu, strategist of the Telangana Congress claiming derogatory posts against Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao.

Protesting against the police action, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has called state wide agitations.

Responding to the call of the TPCC president, a large number of Congress leaders and activists held dharna in front of the Gandhi Bhavan and later attempted to proceed to Pragathi Bhavan to besiege it.

On the occasion, the Congress leaders raised slogans against CM KCR. They also burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, police intervened and arrested them.