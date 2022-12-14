Telangana

Telangana Cong stages protest over police raid

Protesting against the police action, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has called state wide agitations.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 16:40
0 179 1 minute read
Telangana Cong stages protest over police raid
Telangana Cong stages protest over police raid

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Wednesday held dharna across the state protesting against Cyber Crime Police raid on its Social Media Office located here at Madhapur.

Telangana Cyber Crime police on Tuesday night raided the office of Sunil Kanugolu, strategist of the Telangana Congress claiming derogatory posts against Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao.

Protesting against the police action, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy has called state wide agitations.

Responding to the call of the TPCC president, a large number of Congress leaders and activists held dharna in front of the Gandhi Bhavan and later attempted to proceed to Pragathi Bhavan to besiege it.

Related Articles

On the occasion, the Congress leaders raised slogans against CM KCR. They also burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, police intervened and arrested them.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 16:40
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button