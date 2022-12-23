Telangana Cong to launch campaign to connect with minorities

Hyderabad: The Congress party will launch a special campaign to connect itself with the minorities in Telangana State.

“A tentative proposal on a special campaign was discussed with AICC leader Digvijaya Singh Ji, who asked a detailed plan which will be prepared after taking approval from TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy, said TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail in a media statement here on Friday.

Sohail said that the AICC leader Digvijay Singh enquired about various activities of the TPCC Minorities Department and directed that special efforts be made to reconnect with the minorities. “Previous Congress Government had given 4 per cent Muslim reservation and implemented several schemes for the welfare of minorities in the past. We apparently failed to highlight our contribution towards the welfare of minorities in the past. Several factors created a gap between Congress and minorities. Through a special campaign, we will try to bridge that gap,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the failures of the TRS Government need to be exposed properly.

The TRS always supported the BJP Government at the Centre and it indirectly strengthened the BJP by damaging the Congress party in the State. We will soon launch a campaign to expose these realities before the people,” he said.

The proposed campaign was also aimed at bringing jobless youth and homeless families closer to Congress, he said “Nearly 10-12 lakh youth belonging to the minority communities in Telangana were jobless.

We will launch a movement to connect with these jobless youth to pressurise the TRS Government for giving subsidised loans and other sops,” he said.

He said there were several issues like protection of mosques, weaker sections housing, education, health, protection of Wakf properties and Urdu language which would be raised in the special campaign. He said that the nature of the campaign would be finalised after discussing it with the senior leaders in the next two-three weeks.

“It will be a statewide campaign although it will be more focussed on nearly 40 constituencies with a significant population of minorities. We are already working on the logistics and other details,” he said.

We will go to the masses with the message that only the Congress party can ensure secularism and growth of all communities without any discrimination,” he added.