Telangana Congress MP responds to showcause notice

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has submitted his reply to the showcause notice issued by the party for indiscipline.

The Bhongir MP submitted his reply to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on November 1, denying the allegations made against him.

Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar had issued notice to the Lok Sabha member on October 22 asking him to reply within 10 days.

The notice was issued after a voice recording went viral on social media in which Venkat Reddy is heard asking a Congress leader to support BJP candidate and his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode by-election.

Venkat Reddy is understood to have told the party leadership in his reply that it was a “fake” audio.

The MP reportedly wrote that he is a senior leader in the party who has been serving the organisation for the last 35 years. He complained that he was not given due importance in the party.

A video clip had also gone viral a few days ago in which Venkat Reddy is heard predicting that Congress will lose the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat.

Venkat Reddy, who is the star campaigner of the Congress party, did not campaign for the party in Munugode, where polling was held on Thursday.

Venkat Reddy’s brother Rajagopal Reddy had resigned as MLA and also quit Congress to join the BJP. He contested as BJP candidate.

There have been speculations in recent weeks that Venkat Reddy will also follow his brother and switch loyalties to the BJP.

The audio and video of the MP have surfaced days after he made it clear that he will not campaign in Munugode.

His action had embarrassed the party when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through Telangana.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had told reporters in Hyderabad on November 1 that if any party member crosses ‘Lakshman Rekha’, the party will definitely take action.