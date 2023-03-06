Telangana
Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8
The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday.
Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has declared special casual leave for all its women employees on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
Signed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the order has asked all concerned to take necessary action accordingly.