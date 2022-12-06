Telangana farmer fined after ox urinates in front of Singareni office

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, authorities in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district fined a farmer Rs 100 after his ox urinated in front of the office of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The farmer with his bullock-cart was protesting against denial of compensation for his land acquired by the company. CCTV footage shows the farmer stopping his bullock car in front of the main gate of the SCCL general manager’s office in Yellandu.

During the protest by Suderlal Lodh, one of the oxen urinated on the road in front of the office. On a complaint lodged by a SCCL official, Yellandu police booked a case against Sunderlal and his family for creating public nuisance by making their cattle urinate before GM office daily.

The company official alleged that when security personnel stopped the farmer and his family, they started abusing and refused to leave the place.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) was registered against the farmer and he was produced in the court, which imposed a fine Rs 100 on him.

The case against the farmer and imposition of fine evoked strong criticism. The farmer said he did not make the bull urinate. Sunderlal’s daughter Manasi also questioned the action of authorities. “How is this justified. In the municipality people urinate in public but nobody fines them and here they have imposed a fine for an ox urinating,” she said.

The farmer alleged that his land was acquired by the company in 2005 but he was not paid compensation for the same. The company, however, claimed that compensation was paid to pattadar or title holder through the government as per law.

SCCL officials say the farmer’s petition was also dismissed by the courts but he had been creating trouble.