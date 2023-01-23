Telangana

Telangana government approves DA for employees

The DA will now go up to 20.02 per cent of the basic pay from earlier 17.29. The hike will benefit 4.40 lakh employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners.

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 22:24
0 212 1 minute read
Telangana government approves DA for employees
Telangana government approves DA for employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday approved one installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners.

The state government issued a Government Order, approving 2.73 per cent DA.

The DA will now go up to 20.02 per cent of the basic pay from earlier 17.29. The hike will benefit 4.40 lakh employees and 2.88 lakh pensioners.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the hike will come into effect from July 1, 2021. The DA arrears from July 2021 to December 2022 will be credited to GPF accounts of the employees in eight installments.

Related Articles

In another move, the state government released the schedule for transfers and promotions of the employees. The process will begin on January 27. Online applications for the same will be accepted from January 28 to January 30.

The process will be completed on March 4. Employees can file appeals from March 5 to 19.

Tags
Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 23 January 2023 - 22:24
0 212 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button