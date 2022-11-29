Telangana Govt waives off CST tax arrears on rice exports

Hyderabad: Telangana government has waived off tax arrears of Central Sales Tax (CST) imposed on processed rice exported from Telangana to other States between April 1, 2015 and June 30, 2017.

Orders in this regard have been released by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday..

Based on the request by the rice millers association, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has taken a decision to exempt the filing of C-form in respect of inter-state sale of rice besides waiving of CST tax arrears much to the relief of rice millers.

“Telangana has become the food bowl of India by securing a place among the largest paddy producing states in the country.

The waiver off CST tax arrears would serve interest of both rice millers and farmers, the Chief Minister said.

We will extend all needed support to the rice millers for supply of necessary rice to the neighbouring states, he said.

A two per cent subsidy on CST collected against transportation of processed rice to neighbouring States, was provided in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, which was stopped between 2015-2017 after the millers failed to submit the required C-Forms and other relevant documents, KCR said.

The Telangana Rice millers are requesting the State government to reconsider their representations and accept other certificates, including release (permit) certificates, loading certificates, lorry/railway receipts, way bills and other relevant documents in lieu of C-Forms.

The issue was taken up with the Chief Minister during his visit to Damarcherla yesterday, where the rice millers met KCR in the presence of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy among others.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the request and directed Somesh Kumar to issue government orders in this regard.