Telangana Guv condoles death of Sr Journo Murali Mohan Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled the death of Senior Journalist and Eminent Political Analyst Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao, who died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Ongole of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday midnight.

A Raj Bhavan Communique on Tuesday said, Soundararajan conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Murali Mohan Rao’s family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.

Murali Mohan Rao from Addanki of Prakasam district in AP settled in Hyderabad 50 years ago. He went to his native place with his family last week.

