Telangana Guv greets Amit Shah on his 58th birthday

In a tweet, she said 'Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister for Home Affairs & Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 October 2022 - 12:58
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted Union Home Minister Minister Amit Shah on his 58th birthday on Saturday.

Prayers & wishes for his good health and a long life in the service of nation,’ Soundararajan said.

