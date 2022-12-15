Telangana Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to first Deputy Prime Minister and ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Soundararajan said ”This country shall always remember this stalwart for guiding India’s integration into a modern nation & services which continue to inspire generations to come.” #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted ‘I Pay Homage to the Architect of United India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his Death Anniversary.

Generations to come will be inspired by his visionary & Unifying efforts,’ Reddy said.

Source UNI