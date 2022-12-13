Telangana HC extends stay on SIT notice to BJP leader Santhosh

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the notice issued to BJP national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh and Kerala-based doctor Jaggu Swami in the MLAs poaching case.

The High Court extended the stay till December 22 on notices issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The court restrained the SIT from taking any action with regard to the notices issued to the duo under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court had earlier stayed notices issued to senior BJP leader and the doctor till December 13.

The stay was extended by the court while hearing quash petitions filed by the petitioners.

Kottilil Narayan Jaggu alias Jaggu Swami also challenged a lookout notice issued for him by the probe team.

The SIT issued a lookout notice for Jaggu Swami on November 22, terming him a wanted person in the case.

The names of Santhosh and Jaggu Swami figured in the conversation between three alleged BJP agents arrested by the police in October while trying to lure four MLAs of TRS to the BJP fold with an offer of huge money.

The High Court earlier this month granted bail to three accused.

Ramachandra Bharati, Nand Kumar and D.P.S.K.V. Simhayaji were granted conditional bail by the court.

They were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The SIT has added Santhosh, Tushar Vellapally, Jaggu Swami, and advocate B. Srinivas as the other accused in the sensational case.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 171B r/w 171E (bribery), 506 r/w 34 (criminal intimidation) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act.