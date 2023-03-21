Telangana HC seeks report on investigation into TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a status report on the investigation into Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak.

The court gave the direction while the petitions filed by some Congress leaders seeking direction for a CBI inquiry into the case.

Observing that the petitioner has not submitted any evidence in support of his argument that proper investigation is not being conducted in this case, the court asked the government to submit status report on the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana Police.

The high court has given three weeks to the government to submit the statue report and adjourned the hearing to April 11.

Earlier, Advocate General B.S. Prasad submitted to the court that the investigations were being conducted in a proper manner.

Arguing that the petition is politically motivated, he said that the petitioner claimed that only two accused were arrested while the fact is that the SIT has arrested nine accused.

While adjourning the hearing, the court also directed the state government to file an affidavit.

The petitioners sought an inquiry into the role of Tirupati, the personal assistant of state minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Vivek argued the case on behalf of the petitioners. He brought to the court’s notice that though the investigations are in preliminary stage, the minister stated that only two persons were involved in the paper leak.

Vivek told the court that there were many doubts about the manner in which the TSPSC conducted the exam. He said more than 20 candidates from one place scored higher marks and the TSPSC did not make public the list of qualified candidates. The petitioners’ counsel argued that only a comprehensive probe by the CBI could bring out the truth.

Counsel also brought to the court’s notice that Vyapam case of Madhya Pradesh was also probed by the CBI.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy was also present during the hearing.