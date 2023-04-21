Telangana HC’s conditional nod to YSRTP for hunger strike

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional permission to the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) for a day-long hunger strike at Indira Park in Hyderabad on the problems faced by the unemployed.

The hunger strike was scheduled on April 17 under the umbrella of ‘Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment’ (T-SAVE), a platform mooted by YSRTP President Y.S. Sharmila but the police had denied permission for the same.

Sharmila had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking direction to the police to allow the protest. The High Court, however, directed that not more than 500 people should participate in the hunger strike.

The organisers were also directed to approach the police 48 hours before their hunger strike.

Sharmila is likely to announce a new date for protest in a day or two.

After the police denied the permission, the YSRTP had lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for it calls his atrocious reign and dictatorial treatment of those who raised voice against his failures and fake promises.

Blasting the state government for forcing Hyderabad police to refuse permission to T-SAVE hunger strike, YSRTP official spokesperson Gattu Ramachandra Rao said that it is shameful in a democratic setup to not let activists enter their own party office.

The Political Affairs Committee had alleged that Sharmila is repeatedly being targeted because KCR is now scared of her fight and commitment towards Telangana. “We have been tirelessly fighting for the cause and the rights of the unemployed. Not only is the state government silent and arrogant, they are also depriving us of our right to fight and protest,” he said.

“T-SAVE was proposed as a common platform and we had decided to conduct a hunger strike for a day near Indira Park. This plea was rejected by the city police. Is this fair on the part of the party that claims its emergence and existence to public movements and people’s protests? Didn’t KCR conduct numerous protests at Indira Park earlier? How can the rules be different for BRS and others?” added Ramachandra Rao.

He claimed that the proposed hunger strike had the support of 39 social organisations and various political parties.