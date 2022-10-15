Telangana intelligence dept alerts police on possible attacks by PFI activists

Hyderabad: Telangana Intelligence Department has alerted the police about the possible attacks by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre in the state.

In the wake of conspiracy foiled by the police in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where PFI had conspired to attack RSS and Hindu activists, the Intelligence department has alerted the police that attacks by PFI activists are likely to happen in Telangana as well, sources said.

The Intelligence officers have advised the state police to keep an eye on the PFI related organizations.

The Intelligence department has given orders that the police officers should keep a vigil to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order in the state.

In view of the alert by the Intelligence, the police alerted the representatives of RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindus charitable organization in the state.

In September this year, the NIA investigation revealed that PFI representatives who are receiving funds from abroad were allegedly using them to create communal conflicts.

Based on report from investigating agencies, the Centre in last month had banned the PFI and its associate organizations for five years.

Source UNI