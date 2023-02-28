Telangana MLA Raja Singh gets new bullet-proof vehicle

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana have assigned a new bullet-proof vehicle to suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh following his claims that he was receiving threat calls from Pakistan.

The controversial MLA had been demanding a replacement of the vehicle provided as part of his security and recently tried to stage a protest near the official residence of the Chief Minister.

A white-coloured vehicle has been assigned to the MLA. Raja Singh, who was in Srisailam, said he was yet to check the condition of the new vehicle.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad had earlier alleged that the vehicle assigned to him was in bad condition.

On February 10, Raja Singh was detained by police near the official residence of the Chief Minister to stage a protest demanding a replacement of the vehicle.

He had complained that the BR vehicle assigned to him broke down on multiple occasions and also slammed the state government for providing a vehicle which is in poor condition despite the fact that he faces threat to his life from terrorists.

He said the state intelligence officials provided him with a bullet-proof vehicle after the central intelligence agencies stated that he faced threat to his life.

As a mark of protest, Raja Singh had also come to the Assembly early this month on a motorbike.

Last week, the MLA complained to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar he received phone calls from Pakistan threatening to kill him.

The callers claimed their sleeper cell network was very active and one call would end his life.

Raja Singh said that he has been receiving threatening calls every day.

“I have given written complaints many times to the police department but no action has been taken. Not even one person has been arrested,” he said.

The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. The BJP had also suspended him from the party.

Raja Singh was released from jail in November.