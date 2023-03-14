Telangana once again registers highest ever power demand

Hyderabad: Telangana has once again recorded the highest ever power demand.

According to officials, the highest electricity demand of 15,062 MW was recorded at 10.30 AM on Tuesday. Last year on the same day the peak demand stood at 12,727 MW.

The peak demand of power was 14,138 MW on Monday and it touched 15,062 MW on Tuesday. Last March, the highest electricity consumption was 14,160 MW, whereas this time the peak electricity demand had touched 15,062 MW and is expected to cross 16,000 MW this summer.

Meanwhile, TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said about 37 percent of the total electricity consumption accounts to the agriculture sector and assured that the power utilities would take measures for uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers, including farmers during the summer.

With the demand for agriculture and industrial needs going up, the consumption of electricity has steadily been increasing in Telangana for the last few years, he said.