Telangana receives 49 pc excess rainfall during water year 2022-23

Hyderabad: Telangana state has recorded 49 percent of excess rainfall during the water year 2022-23 ( up to October 31, 2022), according to the state Ground Water Department here.

The state received a rainfall of 1217 mm against 817 mm of normal rainfall during the period.

Of the 33 districts in the state, 31 districts — Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Yadadri, Kamareddy, Medak, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Adilabad, Vikarabad, Hanamkonda, Bhadradri, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Medchal, Wanaparthy, Peddapally, Jangaon, Sircilla, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Mulugu, Komuram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Narayanpet and Jagtial districts received excess rainfall (23 % to 72 %) while the remaining two districts – Khammam (8 %) and Suryapet (17 %) received normal rainfall, the department said in a release here on Tuesday.

Average groundwater levels in the State during October-2022 is 3.71 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 1.76 m bgl (Suryapet) to 7.16 m bgl (Sangareddy).

Out of 33 districts, in 25 districts the average water level is < 5 m bgl and the remaining 8 districts it is between 5-10 m bgl.

A net average rise of 0.78 m in groundwater levels is observed during October-2022 as compared to October-2021 and the rise is observed in 28 districts (0.07m Nizamabad to 2.52m in Medak) and fall in remaining 05 districts (0.03 Jagtial to 1.19 in Karimnagar).

A net average rise of 5.30 m in groundwater levels is observed during October-2022 as compared to May-2022 and the rise is observed in all 33 districts (2.54 m Wanaparthy to 8.96 m in Medak).