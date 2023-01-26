Telangana to conduct fire safety audit of all high-rise buildings

Hyderabad: In wake of a huge fire that killed three persons and gutted a six-storeyed commercial building here last week, the Telangana government on Wednesday decided to conduct fire safety audit for all the high rise buildings, all commercial establishments, hospitals, educational institutions and other huge buildings in Hyderabad and other major cities.

A high-level committee, which met here, decided to give exgratia amounting to Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in fire mishap at Ramgopalpet near Secunderabad.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Ramarao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry MNinister Talasani Srinivas Yadav presided over the high level meeting on fire mishaps and safety.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Housing Sunil Sharma, DG, Fire Services Nagi Reddy, senior police, GHMC, and revenue officials attended the meeting.

Rama Rao directed the Municipal, Police, and Fire Department officials to conduct fire safety audit of high rise and huge buildings in Hyderabad and all other important cities of the state within the stipulated time. Safety audit should also be done for all hospitals, educational institutions, petrol bunks, gas warheouses, commercial establishments, high rise apartments etc.

He, however, made it clear that public should not be harassed at any cost in the name of fire safety.

Pointing out that with the increasing population, the safety of the people is paramount, the Minister asked the officials to send proposals to amend the fire safety norms formulated in 1999, if necessary.

The government is ready to provide the latest vehicles and machinery to the Fire Department as it has done to the police department, he said, asking the Chief Secretary to submit proposals in this regard.

The Minister asked officials to use drones and robotics technology in maintaining fire safety at tall structures in Hyderabad.

Suggestions will be prepared after studying the best practices adopted by cities in India and in foreign countries to prevent recurring fire accidents.

Srinivas Yadav observed that there are more than 25 lakh commercial establishments in the city and guidelines should be prepared which would enable them to take up fire safety precautions on their own. The Home Minister suggested that fire safety norms should be strictly adhered to while giving building permissions.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari announced the constitution of a high level committee composed of senior officials which would suggest measures to prevent fire mishaps. She stated that proposals for purchasing vehicles and latest equipment along with training to Fire Department personnel will be submitted soon.

DGP Anjani Kumar suggested that special measures should be taken in those establishments responsible for fire incidents.