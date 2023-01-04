Telangana to deposit Rs 1.58 lakh each to 4,699 beneficiaries under Sheep distribution scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to release the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries within next 15 days under Sheep distribution scheme.

The Minister also asked the officials to facilitate purchase of quality sheep by the beneficiaries at the earliest, after some applicants approached him and complained about the delay in releasing the amount under the scheme.

The State government will deposit Rs 1.58 lakh each directly into the bank account of 4,699 beneficiaries towards purchase of sheep units under this within the next 15 days.

All the beneficiaries belonging to Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhongir districts have already contributed their share to avail the scheme.

The Minister also asked the officials to facilitate purchase of quality sheep by the beneficiaries at the earliest, after some applicants approached him and complained about the delay.