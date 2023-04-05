Telangana

Telangana Weather: Thunderstorm with lightning & hailstorm likely on April 6 & 7

Posted by: munsifdigital
Last Updated: 5 April 2023 - 18:07
Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Komaram Bheem- Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy of Telangana tomorrow, Meteorological centre said on Wednesday.

In a release here, it said Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speed reaching (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining few districts of the state during the same period.

The release said Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speed reaching (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy of Telangana on Friday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining few districts of the state during the same period, the release added.

